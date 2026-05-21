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International Gemological Institute consolidated net profit rises 27.62% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.93% to Rs 368.56 crore

Net profit of International Gemological Institute rose 27.62% to Rs 179.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 368.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.44% to Rs 711.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 427.29 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.70% to Rs 1597.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1053.16 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Dec. 2024% Var.Sales368.56304.78 21 1597.661053.16 52 OPM %64.0164.21 -60.8856.94 - PBDT251.52201.47 25 1024.48626.78 63 PBT238.54191.47 25 968.70585.32 65 NP179.60140.73 28 711.20427.29 66

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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