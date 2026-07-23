International Gemological Institute consolidated net profit rises 30.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 370.78 croreNet profit of International Gemological Institute rose 30.99% to Rs 165.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 126.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 370.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales370.78300.91 23 OPM %60.3557.67 -PBDT236.74184.76 28 PBT222.81174.97 27 NP165.74126.53 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content