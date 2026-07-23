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International Gemological Institute consolidated net profit rises 30.99% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 370.78 crore

Net profit of International Gemological Institute rose 30.99% to Rs 165.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 126.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 370.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales370.78300.91 23 OPM %60.3557.67 -PBDT236.74184.76 28 PBT222.81174.97 27 NP165.74126.53 31

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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