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International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 108.42% to Rs 1.98 crore

Net loss of International Securities reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.42% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 760.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.980.95 108 4.13-0.09 LP OPM %-5.05138.95 -49.15566.67 - PBDT-0.111.73 PL 1.99-0.03 LP PBT-0.331.55 PL 1.77-0.21 LP NP-0.811.91 PL 1.290.15 760

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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