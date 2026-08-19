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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 108.65% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of International Securities reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs -1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales-2.17-1.04 -109 OPM %-8.7633.65 -PBDT0.16-0.36 LP PBT0.16-0.36 LP NP0.16-0.36 LP

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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