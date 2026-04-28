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International Travel House standalone net profit declines 31.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 57.03 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 31.45% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 57.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.93% to Rs 18.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 231.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.0360.67 -6 231.63235.63 -2 OPM %14.2216.91 -14.6415.91 - PBDT9.4112.43 -24 39.8144.01 -10 PBT7.1110.55 -33 31.0036.78 -16 NP5.237.63 -31 18.4827.15 -32

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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