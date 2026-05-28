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Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 136.05 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 34.04% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 136.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.65% to Rs 13.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 534.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales136.05130.04 5 534.22507.19 5 OPM %2.952.81 -3.143.46 - PBDT3.923.46 13 16.0316.42 -2 PBT3.763.27 15 15.3415.57 -1 NP3.152.35 34 13.2812.69 5

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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