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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Invagen Pharmaceuticals enters licensing agreement with Qilu

Invagen Pharmaceuticals enters licensing agreement with Qilu

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. (Qilu), for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for the United States.

As part of the agreement, Qilu will be responsible for development, regulatory registration and supply of the product while Cipla USA Inc. will be responsible for the commercialization of the asset by leveraging its strong commercial presence in the defined territory. The collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to addressing the growing burden of cancer and improving access to advanced biologic therapies.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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