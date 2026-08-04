Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.28% to Rs 12.12 croreNet profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 13.18% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.28% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.1216.44 -26 OPM %50.6649.39 -PBDT6.487.65 -15 PBT6.247.45 -16 NP4.615.31 -13
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