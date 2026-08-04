Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.28% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 13.18% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.28% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.1216.4450.6649.396.487.656.247.454.615.31

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