Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aartech Solonics Ltd, Regency Ceramics Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and Gretex Corporate Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2026.

Aartech Solonics Ltd, Regency Ceramics Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and Gretex Corporate Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2026.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd lost 16.51% to Rs 0.91 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aartech Solonics Ltd tumbled 8.52% to Rs 40.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43683 shares in the past one month. Regency Ceramics Ltd crashed 6.26% to Rs 44.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1279 shares in the past one month. Digicontent Ltd corrected 5.54% to Rs 29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19617 shares in the past one month.