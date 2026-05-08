Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 41.72% to Rs 9.82 crore

Net Loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.72% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.73% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.82% to Rs 43.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.8216.85 -42 43.7656.70 -23 OPM %-79.12-3.20 -9.2116.68 - PBDT-8.01-1.22 -557 5.106.60 -23 PBT-8.26-1.48 -458 4.165.97 -30 NP-5.34-2.29 -133 3.852.04 89

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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