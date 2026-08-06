Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 893.63 croreNet profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 27.85% to Rs 193.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 893.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales893.63740.10 21 OPM %32.4132.12 -PBDT285.23222.79 28 PBT250.94194.88 29 NP193.74151.54 28
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