Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 857.65 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 39.36% to Rs 205.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 857.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 723.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.45% to Rs 721.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 3193.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2663.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.