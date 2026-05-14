Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 857.65 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 39.36% to Rs 205.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 857.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 723.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.45% to Rs 721.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 3193.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2663.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales857.65723.96 18 3193.792663.99 20 OPM %34.3831.24 -33.8828.89 - PBDT287.01208.42 38 1029.07718.95 43 PBT252.96180.09 40 904.92606.28 49 NP205.97147.80 39 721.55486.06 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 74.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 270.92% in the March 2026 quarter

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 12386.67% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story