Invesco and Motilal Oswal lead AUM growth in Q2 FY27, shows data

Invesco, Motilal Oswal, and HSBC mutual funds (MFs) logged the highest growth among the large- and mid-sized fund houses in the just concluded quarter (July-September or Q2 of FY27). Their quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in average assets under management (AAUM) of 10 per cent or more was significantly higher than the industry's 5 per cent growth rate.

At the same time, the largest fund houses continued to drive the bulk of the industry growth. SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and Nippon India grew the fastest in Q2 in absolute terms. SBI MF's AAUM grew by ₹53,146 crore or 4.2 per cent to ₹13.3 trillion as it remained the largest MF player. ICICI Prudential MF, the second-largest fund house, added ₹44,263 crore to its AAUM.