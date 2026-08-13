Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 129.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 53.34 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 129.95% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 53.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.3444.02 21 OPM %20.7314.54 -PBDT9.495.03 89 PBT7.103.01 136 NP4.992.17 130
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