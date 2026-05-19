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Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 98.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 50.63 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 98.42% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 50.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.06% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 185.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.6341.93 21 185.40162.55 14 OPM %18.1914.43 -16.6613.84 - PBDT7.824.59 70 25.9516.50 57 PBT5.502.56 115 17.448.38 108 NP3.771.90 98 11.766.06 94

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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