IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 69.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 619.45 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 69.19% to Rs 53.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 619.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 527.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.18% to Rs 137.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 2319.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2079.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.