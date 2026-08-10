IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 89.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.08% to Rs 756.26 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 89.80% to Rs 64.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.08% to Rs 756.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 551.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales756.26551.69 37 OPM %13.6811.26 -PBDT108.0365.28 65 PBT86.6945.51 90 NP64.4033.93 90
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