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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 89.80% in the June 2026 quarter

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 89.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 37.08% to Rs 756.26 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 89.80% to Rs 64.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.08% to Rs 756.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 551.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales756.26551.69 37 OPM %13.6811.26 -PBDT108.0365.28 65 PBT86.6945.51 90 NP64.4033.93 90

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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