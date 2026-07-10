Ion Exchange climbs after securing $53 million international order

Ion Exchange India surged 16.56% to Rs 468.75 after the company announced that it has received an international contract from Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. for the supply of filtration units in the Middle East.

The order is valued at $52.83 million (approximately Rs 503 crore) based on the prevailing exchange rate. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

The company said the contract involves the supply of filtration units for a project in the Middle East. It clarified that the order does not fall under the category of related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award of the contract.

Ion Exchange India operates in three key segmentsengineering, chemical and consumer productsand has six factories in five states. The engineering segment plans and executes orders for installation of large and medium-sized water and effluent treatment plants. The chemicals division manufactures ion-exchange resins and industrial chemicals and sells them in India, North America, the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia. The consumer products segment offers a range of water-care products for homes, institutions and communities to provide pure & safe drinking water under the Zero-B brand and sustainable waste management. The company reported a 61.9% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.14 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 63.35 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue for the period under review rose by 3.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 863.27 crore during the period under review.