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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 91.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 91.56% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 700.46 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 91.56% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 700.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 583.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales700.46583.19 20 OPM %4.5310.72 -PBDT29.1578.18 -63 PBT7.4065.92 -89 NP4.1148.70 -92

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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