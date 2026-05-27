Ion Exchange India tumbled 5.69% to Rs 384.35 after the company reported 61.9% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.14 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 63.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue for the period under review rose by 3.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 863.27 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure increased by 12.6% to Rs 843.53 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Interest cost and deprication charges were Rs 10.79 crore (up 3x YoY) and Rs 19.60 crore (up 65.7% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 32.48 crore, down by 61.9% from Rs 85.14 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Sanstar has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 142.67 crore (down 31.3% YoY) and Rs 2,914.84 crore (up 6.5% YoY), respectively. Ion Exchange India operates in three key segmentsengineering, chemical and consumer productsand has six factories in five states. The engineering segment plans and executes orders for installation of large and medium-sized water and effluent treatment plants. The chemicals division manufactures ion-exchange resins and industrial chemicals and sells them in India, North America, Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia. The consumer products segment offers a range of water-care products for homes, institutions and communities to provide pure & safe drinking water under Zero-B brand and sustainable waste management.