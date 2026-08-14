IP Rings consolidated net profit rises 805.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 96.03 crore

Net profit of IP Rings rose 805.88% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 96.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.96.0381.529.488.816.654.572.030.341.540.17

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