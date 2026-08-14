IP Rings consolidated net profit rises 805.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 96.03 croreNet profit of IP Rings rose 805.88% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 96.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.0381.52 18 OPM %9.488.81 -PBDT6.654.57 46 PBT2.030.34 497 NP1.540.17 806
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content