Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 340.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 2388.48 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 340.98% to Rs 299.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 2388.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2246.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.69% to Rs 1141.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 737.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 9646.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8939.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.