Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 72.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 2788.10 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 72.33% to Rs 401.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 2788.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2308.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2788.102308.8524.0118.04682.89430.57572.08330.51401.89233.21

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