Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1879.3, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.56% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.39% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1879.3, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 21.23% in last one month.