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Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 0.79%, rises for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1654.8, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1654.8, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23237.85. The Sensex is at 73854.65, down 0.52%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 7.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24248.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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