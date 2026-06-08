Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 0.79%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1654.8, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1654.8, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23237.85. The Sensex is at 73854.65, down 0.52%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 7.8% in last one month.