Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1627.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.96% jump in NIFTY and a 15.12% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1627.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 23991.35. The Sensex is at 76862.12, up 0.87%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 3.6% in last one month.