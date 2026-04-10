IRB Infra gains as toll collections climb 21% YoY to Rs 783 cr in Mar'26

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.78% to Rs 21.45 after the company, along with its two sponsored InvITs, reported a 20.74% jump in toll revenue to Rs 783 crore in March 2026, compared with Rs 649 crore in March 2025.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra, said, We are pleased to report a robust 21% growth for the month. With the recent commissioning of our new TOT asset in Odisha and the expected commissioning of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, we look forward to FY27 with further improved growth trajectory driven by new assets along with revised toll tariffs on existing ones.

IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.