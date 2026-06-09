IRB Infra gains as toll collections rise 25% YoY to Rs 843 crore in May 2026

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.56% to Rs 21.20 after the company, along with its two sponsored Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 25.30% year-on-year increase in toll revenue for May 2026.

The company's toll collections stood at Rs 842.7 crore during the month, compared with Rs 672.5 crore recorded in May 2025.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra, said, The robust toll revenue growth in May 2026 reflects continued traffic growth across our all projects arising out of the strong economy despite rising inflation due to the ongoing geo-political unrest, and support from tolling commencement on newly operational assets. We remain confident of sustaining the growth momentum in coming months.