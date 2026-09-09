IRB Infra records 25% growth in consolidated toll revenue in Aug'26

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported gross toll revenue of Rs 807.4 crore in month of August 2026, compared to Rs 646.2 crore in August 2025, recording a growth of 25% YoY.

Commenting on this, Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers said, Our strong toll revenue performance in August 2026 reflects the sustained traffic growth across our assets. The growth in traffic, coupled with the tariff revision implemented at the beginning of FY27, has further supported our revenue performance. He further said, With robust GDP growth indicating sustained economic activity, coupled with the onset of the festive season beginning with the Ganesh Festival, we expect the positive traffic momentum to continue. We remain well positioned to deliver stronger toll revenue growth in the coming months, further strengthening our overall growth momentum.