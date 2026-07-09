IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.80% to Rs 20.35 after the company's IRB Group reported an approximately 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in toll revenue to Rs 808 crore for June 2026.

The IRB Group comprises IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, Our record-breaking monthly toll revenue is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business model. Consistent traffic growth, tariff revisions, and strategic asset expansion have enabled us to deliver robust performance while maintaining operational excellence. As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and value-accretive investments to drive sustainable long-term growth for our shareholders