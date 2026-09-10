Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infra rises as August toll revenue jumps 25% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 3.83% to Rs 19.80 after the company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in gross toll revenue to Rs 807.40 crore in August 2026.

The company's deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka said the growth reflected sustained traffic growth across its assets, along with tariff revisions implemented at the beginning of FY27. IRB Infrastructure Developers added that robust GDP growth and the onset of the festive season are expected to support traffic momentum in the coming months.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, operated by IRB MP Expressway, recorded toll revenue of Rs 172.10 crore in August 2026, up from Rs 144.70 crore a year earlier. IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway reported revenue of Rs 80.30 crore compared with Rs 69.10 crore in August 2025.

Among the other major assets, IRB Golconda Expressway reported toll revenue of Rs 87.90 crore, up from Rs 73.70 crore, while IRB Lalitpur Tollway revenue increased to Rs 43.50 crore from Rs 36.10 crore. IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway revenue rose to Rs 38.40 crore from Rs 34.90 crore.

Three assets reported toll revenue in August 2026 without a year-ago comparison in the company's disclosure. IRB Harihara Corridors Tollway reported Rs 41.70 crore, IRB Chandibhadra Tollway reported Rs 20 crore and Meerut Budaun Expressway reported Rs 22.60 crore. Toll collection on these projects commenced during 2026.

IRB Group has 28 revenue-generating highway assets with an aggregate portfolio of approximately Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states. The group said its assets record approximately 1.5 million vehicle crossings daily and account for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.

On a consolidated basis, IRB Infrastructure Developers' net profit 51.26% to Rs 306.27 crore while net sales rose 1.82% to Rs 2137.27 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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