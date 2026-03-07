IRB Infra toll collections climb 22% YoY to Rs 746 cr in Feb'26

IRB Infrastructure Developers, along with its two sponsored InvITs, viz., IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund, reported a 22% jump in toll revenue to Rs 746 crore in February 2026, compared with Rs 614 crore in February 2025.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of IRB Infra, said, Robust traffic growth across our assets and the corresponding rise in toll revenue, including the full-month contribution from the newly added IRB Harihara Corridor (TOT-17), are encouraging. Collection trends for TOT-17 are in line with our bid estimates. Toll collection growth has strengthened from about 15% last month to around 22% in the current month. With the likely commencement of tolling on another new TOT asset, we expect the upward momentum in toll revenues to continue in the coming months.

IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.