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IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 37.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 1927.00 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 37.98% to Rs 296.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 1927.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2149.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.88% to Rs 850.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6480.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 7648.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7613.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1927.002149.24 -10 7648.157613.47 0 OPM %56.1946.43 -52.0645.56 - PBDT726.91608.84 19 2432.502094.89 16 PBT405.61322.53 26 1290.471057.26 22 NP296.26214.72 38 850.366480.68 -87

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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