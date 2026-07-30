IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 51.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 2137.27 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 51.26% to Rs 306.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 2137.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2098.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2137.272098.9753.9345.36749.93555.59416.55286.39306.27202.48

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