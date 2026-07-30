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IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 51.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 2137.27 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 51.26% to Rs 306.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 2137.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2098.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2137.272098.97 2 OPM %53.9345.36 -PBDT749.93555.59 35 PBT416.55286.39 45 NP306.27202.48 51

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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