IRB Infrastructure Developers gains after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 296 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers rallied 4.65% to Rs 21.15 after the company reported a 37.97% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 214.72 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,927 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses fell 17.09% year-on-year to Rs 1,571.28 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed declined 55.77% to Rs 113.18 crore, while employee benefits expenses slipped 13.11% to Rs 94.49 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 405.61 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 25.75% from Rs 322.53 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted an 86.87% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 850.36 crore, while revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 7,648.15 crore from Rs 7,613.47 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board declared a fourth interim dividend of 5%, or Re 0.05 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, for FY26. The record date for the dividend payment has been fixed as 26 May 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before 18 June 2026. IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.