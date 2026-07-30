IRB Infrastructure Developers Q1 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 306 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 51.26% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.27 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 202.48 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 1.83% YoY to Rs 2,137.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 2,098.97 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses declined 6.50% year on year to Rs 1,756.11 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed fell 23.50% to Rs 229.16 crore, while employee benefits expenses increased 4.80% to Rs 109.28 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 416.55 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 45.45% from Rs 286.39 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of 5%, or Re 0.05 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, for FY27. The record date for the interim dividend is 5 August 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before 28 August 2026. IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms Pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India. Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 0.40% to Rs 20.06 on the BSE.