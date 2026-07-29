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IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 1641.25 crore

Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 44.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1641.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1726.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1641.251726.12 -5 OPM %49.9741.92 -PBDT168.59122.56 38 PBT-26.92-9.33 -189 NP-3.60-44.76 92

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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