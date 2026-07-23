Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the June 2026 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 69.28% to Rs 492.16 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 20.24% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 69.28% to Rs 492.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 290.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales492.16290.74 69 OPM %80.5184.14 -PBDT208.14172.13 21 PBT80.37101.52 -21 NP79.4499.60 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 42.12% in the June 2026 quarter

JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Yen slides past 163 per dollar to around 4-decade low

Zydus receives permission for Phase III trial of Desidustat

Intellect bags IT transformation deal with Sharjah-based financial institution

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story