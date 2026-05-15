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IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 3.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 87.46% to Rs 528.18 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 3.29% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.46% to Rs 528.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.77% to Rs 338.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 1549.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1107.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales528.18281.75 87 1549.441107.01 40 OPM %73.5082.47 -80.0282.47 - PBDT236.52162.57 45 753.13618.79 22 PBT98.8896.71 2 373.28364.67 2 NP96.6193.53 3 338.61355.58 -5

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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