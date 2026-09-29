IRB InvIT Fund has successfully completed a fund-raise of Rs.2,351 crore through an institutional placement (IP) and preferential allotment of units.

The total fund raised comprises the following:

Particulars Amt (Rs cr) Qualified institutional placement

2000

Preferential allotment

351

Total fund raise

2351

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The fund-raise witnessed strong and broad-based participation from both domestic and international investors, reflecting the confidence of a diverse set of marquee long-term institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, and several family offices.

The sponsors IRB Infrastructure Developers has also invested Rs.351 crore in IRB InvIT Fund through preferential issue of units, to maintain its (approx.) 16% stake in IRB InvIT Fund.