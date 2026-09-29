IRB Infrastructure has allotted 317,460,316 units to eligible institutional investors at the issue price of Rs 63/- per unit (which includes a discount of Rs 1.26/- per unit (1.96% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI InvIT Regulations and Master Circular) to the floor Price), aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore pursuant to the institutional placement.

Pursuant to the allotment of units in the issue, the unitholding capital of the Trust comprises 1,653,060,316 units. The unitholding pattern of the Trust, before and after the Issue, will be submitted along with the listing application.