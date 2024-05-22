Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 3.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 3742.71 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 3.76% to Rs 246.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 3742.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3780.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 929.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 765.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 12330.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10367.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

