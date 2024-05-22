Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 3.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 3.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 3742.71 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 3.76% to Rs 246.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 3742.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3780.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 929.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 765.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 12330.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10367.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3742.713780.66 -1 12330.9110367.93 19 OPM %7.284.84 -7.496.78 - PBDT383.04336.40 14 1361.56998.46 36 PBT355.93300.71 18 1261.13891.00 42 NP246.84256.49 -4 929.57765.23 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Ircon International approves investment of Rs 88.92 cr in Ircon Renewable Power

IRCON Intl bags LoA worth Rs 630 cr

Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Ircon International receives LoA for road project in Mizoram

Ircon Intl JV bags order worth Rs 1,198 cr from East Coast Railway

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Ausom Enterprise reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Panabyte Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story