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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1955.83 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 43.64% to Rs 92.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1955.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1786.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1955.831786.28 9 OPM %9.8111.19 -PBDT171.70248.68 -31 PBT126.81211.53 -40 NP92.74164.56 -44

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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