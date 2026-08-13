Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1955.83 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 43.64% to Rs 92.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1955.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1786.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1955.831786.289.8111.19171.70248.68126.81211.5392.74164.56

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