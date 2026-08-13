Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1955.83 croreNet profit of Ircon International declined 43.64% to Rs 92.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1955.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1786.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1955.831786.28 9 OPM %9.8111.19 -PBDT171.70248.68 -31 PBT126.81211.53 -40 NP92.74164.56 -44
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