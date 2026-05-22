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Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 3188.98 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 9.13% to Rs 191.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 3188.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3412.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.14% to Rs 595.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 727.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 9071.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10759.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3188.983412.07 -7 9071.0510759.58 -16 OPM %8.377.45 -8.447.85 - PBDT291.81295.18 -1 929.221056.90 -12 PBT247.83263.05 -6 766.50939.02 -18 NP191.60210.85 -9 595.47727.41 -18

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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