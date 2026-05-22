Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 3188.98 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 9.13% to Rs 191.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 3188.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3412.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.14% to Rs 595.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 727.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 9071.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10759.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.