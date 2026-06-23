Ircon International in joint venture with Badri Rai & Company (lead partner) has received an order worth Rs 763.10 crore from Tripura State Electricity Corporation. The company's share in the contract will be Rs 198.40 crore (for a 26% stake in the JV).

The scope of the work includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Assembly, Inspection, Testing at Manufacturer's Works before Dispatch, Packing, Supply, Delivery at Site, Including Insurance during Transit, Subsequent Storage at delivery location(s), Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Under Ground Power Cable Network (HT & LT), Smart Grid Applications including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Outage Management System (OMS), GIS Mapping & integration, Under Ground OFC Communication System by laying of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC), Integration with third party IT application softwares & hardwares (such as Billing, ERP, & CIS) along with Underground Power Cable and establishment of Smart Grid Control Centre (Main & Backup) with Distribution Network Automation (DNA) including facility management and O&M of system in Agartala Municipality Area, Tripura (Package-A) of Agartala Smart Grid.