Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell 2.61% to Rs 523.65 after its consolidated net profit declined 8.88% year-on-year to Rs 326.36 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 358.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 15.07% YoY to Rs 1,459.71 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 446.66 crore, down 5.42% YoY.

Total expenses rose 19.55% to Rs 1,079.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 16.50 crore (up 0.54% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 83.19 crore (down 7.26% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 670.87 crore (up 26.72% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 100.20 crore (up 4.38% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 390.24 crore (up 4.38% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 303.58 crore (up 10.63% YoY) during the quarter. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share paid in December 2025 and March 2026, respectively.