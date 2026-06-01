Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) declined 5.89% to Rs 126.15 after the company's standalone net profit fell 1.80% to Rs 492.75 crore despite a 14.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2174.95 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.70% to Rs 619.26 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 629.98 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating profit increased 10% YoY to Rs 847 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 10.29% to Rs 1873.34 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1698.60 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 23.23% YoY to Rs 8,309 crore in FY26.

Net Non-performing assets stood at Rs 1172 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1021 crore in Q4 FY25. Net NPA stood at 1.29% in Q4 FY26 as against 1.35% in Q4 FY25. As on 31st march 2026, the companys outstanding loan book stood at Rs 93,069 crore, up 22.01% comapred with Rs 76,282 crore as on 31st March 2025. Loan sanctions increased 9% YoY to Rs 51,883 crore during the period. Meanwhile, the company received a letter from National Stock Exchange(NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for non-compliance pertaining to the composition of the board of directors. The board also noted that the company is regularly following up with the Administrative Ministry i.e., Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the appointment of requisite number of Independent Directors on the Board of IREDA and desired that MNRE be requested to expedite the process for the appointment of Independent Directors (including women director).

The board also requested the Stock Exchanges to waive the fines imposed on the company and also not to impose any further fine/penalty, since the matter relating to appointment of Independent Directors is beyond the control of the company and there is no violation on the part of the company. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.