Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) said that its board has approved a borrowing programme of up to Rs 70,000 crore for the financial year 2026-2027.

The company said the funds will be raised at an appropriate time, depending on market conditions and its funding requirements for Indian Railways.

The company will raise funds from the domestic markets / offshore markets, funds through ECBs including but not limited to global medium term note programme, foreign currency bonds, rupee offshore bonds (masala bonds), green bonds, environmental, social and governance (ESG) bonds, offshore loans, multilateral and bilateral loans, export credit financing, and official development assistance (ODA) loans.

The company may also raise funds through instruments such as non-convertible debentures, perpetual bonds, subordinated bonds, market-linked bonds, zero-coupon bonds, and other innovative structures. These may be issued on a secured or unsecured basis through private placement or public issue, with fixed or floating interest rates linked to benchmarks such as G-Sec or SOFR. Additionally, the companys board also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY26. Indian Railway Finance Corp.'s principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance. The Government of India held an 86.36% stake in the company as of 31 December 2025. The companys standalone net profit jumped 10.5% to Rs 1,802.19 crore despite 0.7% fall in net sales to Rs 6,719.23 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.