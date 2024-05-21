Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC gains as Q4 PAT jumps 34% YoY; board OKs fund raising upto Rs 50,000 cr

IRFC gains as Q4 PAT jumps 34% YoY; board OKs fund raising upto Rs 50,000 cr

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) rallied 3.64% to Rs 179.50 after the company's net profit jumped 33.62% to Rs ,1717.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,285.24 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Total revenue from operations grew by 4.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,473.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

On full year basis, the company's net profit rose 3.97% to Rs 6,412.10 crore on 12.32% rise in revenue to Rs 26,644.58 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders.

Further, the board has approved raising funds for the financial year 202425 up to Rs 50,000 crore from both domestic and international markets. The funds would be raised through a prudent mix of tax-free bonds and taxable bonds on a private placement or public issue basis, including capital gain bonds, government-guaranteed bonds, and government serviced bonds.

Indian Railway Finance Corp. principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance. The Government of India held 86.36% stake in the company as on 31 March 2024.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

