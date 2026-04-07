Indian Railway Finance Corporation said that it has sanctioned and fully disbursed Rs 1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

MAHAGENCO, the largest power generation utility in Maharashtra, remains central to ensuring reliable electricity supply in the state. The latest funding support is expected to further strengthen its operational capabilities.

The aforesaid development comes close on the heels of its recent Rs 12,842 crore loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan.

"IRFC continues to maintain a strong asset quality profile, with a zero-NPA portfolio, even as it scales up its presence across allied infrastructure segments, the company said in a statement.